RZA Wants Rihanna and ASAP Rocky To Name Third Child After Ol’ Dirty Bastard

RZA is suggesting that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky name their third child after the late Wu-Tang Clan legend, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

According to RZA, who himself inspired the name of the couple’s first child, “the legend must live on.” Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy in March of this year, after stepping out with her baby bump on the blue carpet at the new Smurfs movie premiere. We recently spotted the Bajan pop star in Los Angeles sporting her baby bump as she heads for a doctor’s visit.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed RZA Myers in 2022 and Riot Myers the following year. The couple is now getting ready to welcome their third child into the world. All signs are pointing to the couple continuing the tradition of using R to start the first name of their children.

While the couple has not yet hinted at a name for their third child, speculation is high that they could choose the name “Rebel.” Other fans speculated that they could choose to name their third child “Rave.” Nevertheless, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a knock for shielding their baby’s name from the public for as long as possible.

In a new interview with People at the premiere of Nobody 2, in which he is a cast member, RZA shared his thoughts on Rihanna and Rocky’s potential name for their third child. “You know what? ODB, because you know the legend must live on,” the rap legend said.

Rihanna’s due date is unknown at this time, but judging from the size of her baby bump at her most recent public outing, she could give birth any day now. The couple recently visited her native Barbados for the funeral service of her late father, who passed away in May 2025 following his battle with pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia. He was 71 at the time of his death.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, ODB, passed away from a drug overdose on November 13, 2004, at the young age of 35. The group did a great job over the years to preserve his legacy.