Offset Says A Quavo Joint Album In Honor Of Takeoff ‘Is Possible’

Offset says he is ready to do a joint album with his former Migos bandmate Quavo in honor of their late band member Takeoff.

The once inseparable trio in hip hop had a bitter falling out around 2021-2022. The situation gets more complex with Offset’s issues with their label, Quality Control, which resulted in a legal dispute. However, Takeoff tragically lost his life in November 2022, and that might’ve paved the way for the remaining two Migos to put their differences aside.

However, Offset and Quavo didn’t patch things up overnight. They fought backstage at the BET Awards, resulting in Cardi B shouting for them to cut it out. It took some time, but eventually they got back on speaking terms. So perhaps a joint album between them might not be impossible at this time.

Offset recently told Ebro Darden on Apple Music that he is open to doing a joint project with Quavo to honor their late Migos member. “It’s possible,” he said. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?’”

Offset also admitted his role in causing some situations to unfold, maybe with the group or with his ex-wife, Cardi B. He didn’t go into details, but admitted that he has since taken accountability for his role in how things played out. Ebro shared that he often called Offset to let him know he is messing up.

“I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen — I had to,” the Atlanta rapper said. “But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f*** at first. But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best.”

Offset recently shared in a separate interview that he and Quavo have been working to repair their relationship and regularly talk to each other, a far cry from how things have been between them in recent years.

As for his relationship with Cardi B, things appear to be getting worse between them as she goes public with her relationship with NFL baller Stefon Diggs.