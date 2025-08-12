Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Denies NBA YoungBoy Pregnancy Claim In New Song

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, says she is not pregnant amid new claims by NBA YoungBoy in one of his new songs.

Yaya Mayweather responded to the rumors on Tuesday amid growing chatter on social media after fans dissected YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new mixtape, Deshawn, with DJ Khaled. On the song “This Month Confessions,” YB raps about his personal life, confessing he might have another baby on the way but wanting her to get rid of the pregnancy.

“She don’t like that I’m accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain’t the time, I told you, ‘No’ / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate,” he raps.

Yaya Mayweather has since responded to the rumors, telling her followers on Instagram that she is not pregnant. She wrote on her IG Story, “Idk where y’all getting this from but I’m not pregnant.” Some fans quickly reacted on social media by reminding her that the rumor came from her baby daddy. Some even speculated that he might’ve had her get rid of the pregnancy.

“Your baby daddy said it now you might not be pregnant no more cause he said get rid of it but,” one person said. “He did say he told you to get rid of it.”

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather dated on and off for a few years and have a son together. The 25-year-old rapper is now married to Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he tied the knot in 2023. The couple has two children together.

The Louisiana rapper and DJ Khaled released the surprise joint mixtape on August 12 with thirteen new songs. Kevin Gates was the only guest feature on the project. The mixtape is his second project in the past weeks after he released his album, MASA, on July 25. He packed a whopping 30 songs on that project, with one song featuring Playboi Carti.