Cardi B Dragged Into Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z Beef Over New Song “Imaginary Players”

Cardi B has caused quite a stir with the looming release of her new song “Imaginary Players” as she continues the rollout of her new album, Am I The Drama?

Recently, Cardi B has been trending for her personal life amid her budding relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She made headlines again this past weekend following Offset’s new interview on The Joe Budden Podcast. This time, she is trending for her upcoming music and her old beef with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B’s new song “Imaginary Players,” is set to release this Friday. However, the track is already sparking controversy, due to its similar name to one of Jay-Z’s 1997 classic singles off the landmark album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Fans are already speculating that Cardi’s new song will sample Jay-Z’s classic, but there is no confirmation of that. The chatters grew louder because of Nicki Minaj’s relentless attack on Jay-Z and Roc Nation over the past weeks.

“Cardi B posted the cover art for her new single ‘Imaginary Players’, sources have confirmed that Cardi has sampled Jay-Z’s version. Are you ready?” The Breakfast Club wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Cardi B told her fans that she will be sharing the story behind the song. “This single is how I feel all day everyday but in a song,” she said. “Real flex sh** real complex sh** type of shade you know what am saying. But anyways if only y’all know the story about what I had to go through with this single. When the song comes out am gonna tell y’all more about the story.”

Some fans speculate that the sample was cleared by Jay-Z long ago and might be the catalyst for Nicki Minaj’s wrath against the rap icon in recent weeks.

“How about this theory Cardi been had the song cleared by Jayz and Nicki heard about it just like she did with hot sh*t and Kanye went on a rant for 40 days and 40 nights bc she felt like her friends betrayed her like they did Lil Kim,” one person wrote.

Rory and Mal react to Cardi B song "Imaginary Players" Rory has a theory that Jay-Z may have cleared the sample for the track as a subtle jab at Nicki Minaj due to her ongoing campaign against him. pic.twitter.com/7LRXpavG7P — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 12, 2025

Cardi B has not confirmed that her new song will sample Jay-Z’s song, but the track’s title is enough for even pundits like Rory and Mal to weigh in. On Friday, we will all know for sure if both Cardi and Hov are taking a jab at Nicki Minaj.