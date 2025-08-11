Vybz Kartel Gets Flak For Provocative Video Dancing With Mystery Woman While Engaged To Sidem Ozturk

Vybz Kartel is living his best life since getting back his freedom over a year ago.

Vybz Kartel is now the hottest dancehall artist on the planet with dominance on the airwaves and on the stage. However, the dancehall legend is no stranger to being involved in a little bit of controversy for his music and personal life.

Kartel is catching flak from some fans after a video of him surfaced over the weekend showing him dancing provocatively with a mystery woman. Some fans, particularly the females, were quick to question the clip and asked about his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk. Livebitez got a hold of the video and shared it, suggesting it was filmed at a house party.

A Nicki Minaj song, “Moment 4 Life,” was playing in the background, and the deejay was aware someone was filming. “Poor Sidem [cry emoji] where was she?” one person wrote. However, some fans defended Kartel, saying Sidem Ozturk is aware of his lifestyle. “Leave that man alone his woman don’t care why should y’all and he living his best life leave him alone he been through enough,” one person commented.

Urban Islandz broke the story in 2022 that Vybz Kartel and Sidem Ozturk had been engaged after dating since 2015, long before his release from prison in July 2024. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary last month in a private party at their Florida mansion.

On Sunday, Kartel shared a video of himself and Sidem at their home sharing a light-hearted moment, signalling that there are no issues between them. “I Love Quiet days with my Baby (although she annoying sometimes because SHE said to put the picture UP there. Now she don’t like it, so I did it…sigh) …anyways Happy Sunday,” Kartel said. The clip shows Sidem inspecting a photo on the wall of the dancehall legend.

Vybz Kartel is currently making his way across Europe for his “Worl’Boss Tour” with upcoming performances in the UK. In between his show dates, he has been busy recording new music for his forthcoming album, due sometime this fall.