Drake Has Never Been More Clear About The Type Of Person He Is

Drake is getting some things off his chest as he continues the rollout of his album, ICEMAN.

The Toronto MC had a blast on his tour stop in Amsterdam recently, pausing in between songs to chat with his fans at the sold-out show. One thing was certain: Drake wasn’t in the mood to go easy on his haters, particularly his ex-friends who turned on him during his lyrical beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The OVO rapper makes it clear that he didn’t get to the top of the music industry by being a “snake” and a “d***head.” Drake was adamant that he climb the ranks by being a good person.

“I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight,” Drizzy said. “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025.” Drake added, “I’m working on this album for y’all – Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, trust me.”

Drake has not yet revealed the release date for his ICEMAN album, but fans can expect its release sometime in 2025. The rapper has already released two singles off the album, “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One,” featuring Central Cee. The latter debuted at No. 23 on the Hot 100 chart, while “What Did Miss?” slips to No. 31 after peaking at No. 2.

During his recent tour stop in Amsterdam, Drake told the crowd that his son was conceived in the Dutch capital. He also paid homage to the late Ozzy Osbourne during his show in Birmingham. “Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne,” he said.

In the meantime, Drake is locked in a legal battle with Universal Music Group over allegations he made against the label about using artificial means to boost Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which the Canadian rapper says hurt his career with damning allegations.