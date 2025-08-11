Diddy Would Become A Trump Supporter If Pardoned Says Lawyer

Diddy would become a big Trump supporter if he manages to get a presidential pardon, says his longtime lawyer Mark Geragos.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is counting down the days to his sentencing set for October 3. However, the hip-hop mogul is hoping a presidential pardon from Donald Trump would set him free and save him from serving more time behind bars.

Geragos sat down with TMZ on the “2 Angry Men” podcast, where he explains why Diddy would pledge his support for Trump. “You want to know the truth? I think yes,” Geragos shared. “Do you know why? I don’t know that it would be like a fealty oath or anything else.”

Mark Geragos was not on Diddy’s legal team during his sex trafficking trial; however, his daughter was a member of the billionaire’s defense team. He is a longtime lawyer of the Combs family, so he knows the ins and outs of Diddy’s mental state following the trial.

“There’s something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity,” the veteran attorney continues. “It would not surprise me to hear Sean say: ‘I now get it. I understand it. I was wrong then.’ I don’t know if I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think we would probably say: ‘I now get what he went through.’”

Diddy’s legal team has confirmed that they reached out to the White House regarding the potential pardon, but so far, no official move yet from the POTUS.

As it stands, Diddy is facing up to 20 years in prison with the maximum sentence per the two charges he was found guilty of being 10 years. Nevertheless, he will likely be sentenced to significantly less than a decade, although he is unlikely to escape more time in the slammer. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy was arrested in September last year and has been incarcerated since then, which means he would’ve already served more than a year in jail. The judge will credit him with time served during his sentencing.

The billionaire mogul was denied bond for the second time since his mixed verdict in New York last month. Despite proposing a $50 million security package, a federal judge denied him bond on the grounds that he remains a danger to the community and could be a flight risk.