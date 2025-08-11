Chris Brown Gifted Young Fan $10K Plus New Car In Heart-Warming Video

Chris Brown made one young fan’s dream come true when he gifted her $10,000 and a new car.

Breezy showed the young fan and her single mother love in the most spectacular way he could. The R&B singer went above and beyond to put a smile on her face as the fan even got to meet the singer’s daughter, Royalty Brown. “This is the best night of my life,” the young fan said.

The heart-warming video was shared by MD Motivator, showing Chris Brown and Royalty greeting the young fan and hugging her. The 13-year-old fan was excited as much as she was shocked by the kind gesture from one of music’s biggest stars, while the mother was visibly emotional. The fan and her mother get to attend Chris Brown’s concert later that night as his special guests.

Chris Brown is currently on the road with his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour,” making his way across North America after concluding the European leg. The tour, which is in celebration of his self-titled debut album, has support from Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker.

Last week, Brown addressed some fans concerned about a large prop at his tour, saying it was blocking some fans’ view of the stage. The singer moved swiftly to have his team make adjustments.

“Team Breezy!! I will be making certain changes with the statues obstructing some of y’all’s view at Breezy Bowl,” he wrote in a message on social media. “I’m seeing a lot of y’all TikToks and concerns… BECAUSE I WAS ABOUT TO TURN INTO BHRIS BROWN FOR A SEC! LOVE Y’ALL AND CAN’T WAIT TO SEE ALL OF YOU.”

Bhris Brown is his alter-ego, who is a more comedic and light-hearted version of the R&B star. So far, fans have been pouring out in huge numbers to see the singer and his guests perform live.