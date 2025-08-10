Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Dez Bryant After Their Social Media Feud

Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant have apologized to each other following their recent social media beef.

Things got heated between the two last week on X, formerly Twitter, resulting in insults being thrown from both sides. Nicki Minaj ended up offering the former NFL star $10 million to fight her husband, Kenneth Petty, after his past was called into question.

To add some context, Nicki Minaj continues her public beef with Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and the company’s CEO, Desiree Perez, amid claims that the company sabotaged her career. Dez Bryant defended Roc Nation by mentioning the company’s role in his $70 million contract extension. His statements come on the heels of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ comments about his preference for negotiating directly with players rather than their agents.

Of course, with all things Roc Nation, Bryant’s comment angered Nicki Minaj, who went off on X. She also mentioned the NFL legend’s past legal troubles and alleged domestic violence. He responded by bringing up her husband, Kenneth Petty‘s past.

Thankfully, they both had a chance to reflect on the feud and apologize, with Bryant first making the move.

“[Nicki Minaj] I really don’t like the misunderstanding we had between each other,” Bryant wrote. “I apologize for bringing up your husband’s past..it’s a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence on our community. I’m at war every day with myself to better myself for my kids and the kids who are watching me, and the last thing I wanna do is argue over stupid sh*t.”

The Lord will grant you peace, Dez.

Nothing makes me respect someone more, than a public display of accountability. I accept your apology.

I apologize as well— if I offended you. If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands? ?? seriously tho, all the best https://t.co/xeMaV6GGX4 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2025

Nicki Minaj responded to the tweet, saying she accepts his apology and also apologizes if she offended him. “The Lord will grant you peace, Dez,” she wrote. “Nothing makes me respect someone more than a public display of accountability. I accept your apology. I apologize as well — if I offended you. If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands.”

Nicki Minaj also wishes Dez Bryant “all the best” in her post.