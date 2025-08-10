Kirk, Rasheeda Frost Daughter Kelsie Speak Amid Rapper T-Hood’s Death

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s daughter Kelsie Frost issued a statement following the death of rapper T-Hood.

Tevin Hood, better known as T-Hood, was shot and killed at a home he was living in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on Saturday. According to WSBTV, police responded to a call about a shooting incident at a house on Lee Road in unincorporated Lilburn around 7 p.m.

Police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Cops provided first aid and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Multiple reports later confirmed that the man has been identified as local rapper T-Hood.

Sources say he was shot five times, including shots in his back and hand. Police detained one person, but no official arrest has been made since the rapper’s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

T-Hood is a well-known local rapper in the Atlanta area. He was allegedly dating Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s daughter, Kelsie Frost, who is now speaking out amid rumors floating around online claiming she and her brothers might have something to do with T-Hood’s death.

“I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because i am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors,” she wrote.

She continues, “I love my man with my ENTIRE HEART! sending me threats, I am grieving too! I am hurting too! I didn’t harm anyone or ask anyone to harm him! I didnt call for anyone to come help me! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER!”

“SO NO I’m not gonna sit here and let yall create some sick narrative of me, I’d never want him hurt or call anyone to get him hurt no matter what. We always got thru anything together,” she added.

T-Hood was 33 at the time of his death.