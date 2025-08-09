Vybz Kartel Teases New Skillibeng Collab Amid Fallout With Masicka

Vybz Kartel pays homage to his longtime collaborator Skillibeng following his fallout with Masicka.

Vybz Kartel has been busy recording new music in between his tour dates. The dancehall legend, who has been very active on social media this year, gave his fans a preview of some of the new songs he recorded with Redboom this week. In one clip, he previewed a song in which he shouted out Skillibeng.

“Yow all now me no reach a me yard, me and Redboom deh yah from night we voice ’bout thirteen songs,” Kartel said. “We deh yah a say we just a gwaan f*** around and we forward up with this.”

In the song, Kartel deejays using Skillibeng’s signature flow. “Big up Skillibeng real no pretend, See the style no difference each rhyme sufficient,” the Worl’Boss deejays.

It seems the track sparked a new collaboration between the two deejays because Skillibeng shared a clip spitting rhymes telling his fans, “[Vybz Kartel to be continue.”

“Yow Worl’Boss which p***y no wah see you in a yuh new crown, them no plane them fly up and get shoot down, In a me boot weh a thousand and few pounds, Step in a yuh face Skilli call that a new road, Youth don’t get carried away like cruise now,” Skillibeng deejay.

Some fans are already speculating that Skillibeng could be taking a jab at Masicka, who received backlash from dancehall fans for his performance with Jahshii at Reggae Sumfest. During his set, Masicka stated that it would be his last performance at the reggae festival and called himself the baddest artist in the game, which some fans interpreted as a slight at Kartel.

MC Nuffy and some dancehall fans later criticized him for not supporting Vybz Kartel during his crowning moment as the new King of Dancehall. Masicka and Kartel have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.