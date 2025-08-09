DJ Akademiks Shares List Of High-Profile Women Offset Allegedly Slept With

DJ Akademiks is dishing some of Offset’s tea on his stream, and it may have left some fans surprised.

The hip-hop pundit shared the list of high-profile celebrity women he says that Offset allegedly slept with. The former Migos rapper is no stranger to being mentioned among the celebrities with his body count. After all, that assumption was the catalyst for his split with ex-wife Cardi B, as she constantly complained about cheating throughout their 7-year marriage.

DJ Akademiks made the comment on his Livestream following Offset’s new interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, while promoting his upcoming solo album, KIARI, due on August 22. The Atlanta rapper went viral after telling Joe Budden that none of the women he dated in the past upgraded after him. He was referring to comments about Cardi B upgrading by dating NFL baller Stefon Diggs.

Speaking on the viral comment, Akademiks spilled the beans on Offset’s alleged body count.

“Offset f***ed Chrisean, Ari (Fletcher), Saweetie, 10 b*tches from Starlets,” AK said while alluding to more names that he won’t mention. “Offset just had random b**ches popping up to the crib. There’s two more names too, I don’t even want to mention. When I heard those names, I was flabbergasted.”

Akademiks added, “[Offset] was f****ing b**ches that was leaving, ‘Yo, I love you, queen under under Cardi B’s post.’ Like, typical dog sh**. Like, that’s what n****s do. This is why he know he was on some f*** sh*t. ?He know he mad, but he can’t do nothing. It is what it is.”

DJ Akademiks alleges that Offset was having affairs with female artists that Cardi B was supposed to be doing music with. He claimed that some of the women were strippers who Cardi B had worked with in the past, and some were fans who followed Cardi B on social media. He also said that Cardi B would find out because she is a big superstar who is partying in the clubs.

Offset has remained silent about DJ Akademiks’ statement. However, he stated during his interview on The Joe Budden Podcast that he won’t engage with Cardi B in a verbal back-and-forth.