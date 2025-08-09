Diddy Might Be Seeking Home Confinement Instead Of Prison Time

A part of Diddy’s legal team’s strategy is to get him sentenced to home confinement instead of prison time.

Despite being found guilty on the lesser charges he was on trial for, Diddy is still facing significant prison time if the judge throws the book at him during his sentencing. The hip-hop mogul received a mixed verdict in July, which could still be interpreted as a win for him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, the charges that carry the biggest prison term. However, he was found guilty on the lesser charges of two counts of transportation for prostitution. This doesn’t mean he will be getting off easy, as these charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison per charge.

Despite the relatively high maximum sentence, it’s unlikely that prosecutors will ask the judge for the maximum. Nevertheless, even half that sentence could still mean five years behind bars for the billionaire. This might be what’s prompting defense lawyers to come up with a strategy to get the least amount of sentence as possible or even home confinement.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, also took a jab at the jail conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where the rap mogul is currently housed. In his new interview with TMZ, Agnifilo says the MDC is lacking in the areas of substance abuse and anger management programs. He says that formed part of his reasons for seeking home confinement as a better option for Diddy than more time behind bars.

“As you might remember, we got him into a batterers program even before he was arrested in the federal case. Frankly, I wish he had done that 30 years ago,” Agnifilo stated. “I think I am certainly going to be asking the judge as a condition of his supervised release that he have appropriate counseling and therapy. I think he needs it, I think he thinks he needs it. And that’s the important part. What I think is really irrelevant. He believes that he needs this.”

Diddy was recently denied bond for a second time since receiving a verdict in his federal case. His sentencing date is set for October 3, but his attorneys are asking the judge for an earlier date.