Lil Tay’s Father Speak On Her Creating OnlyFans Account Amid Criticism

Lil Tay caused a ruckus online over the past week after making an entrance on OnlyFans.

The controversial internet sensation started a new chapter in her life when she turned 18 on July 29 and started an OnlyFans page the same day. According to the artist, she made a reported $1 million within hours of being on the platform, making her one of the highest-paid people on the app.

Lil Tay announced on Saturday (August 2) via TikTok that she began filming adult content for her OF page.

“The night of my 18th birthday, one minute pass midnight, I got to work,” she said. “I filmed all the content, and it’s finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. ?It’s coming. It’s finally here. Everybody that’s preordered.”

Her announcement drew immediate backlash from some fans, but skepticism from others, given her controversial past. Lil Tay became an internet star long before she was even a teenager, which partly makes her OF announcement hard to compartmentalize for some of those who followed her career as a content creator.

Interestingly, Tay claimed that a lot of adult agencies have contacted her, offering up $30 to $40 million for her first piece of content. However, she said that she declined their offer as she wanted to do things her own way.

“A whole lot of agencies have been hitting me up, have hit me up even before my birthday, because they were like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s gonna drop the link. She’s gonna make a bag,'” she claimed. “Everybody else, I want to make a bag. And they’re like, ‘We’ll give you 30 to 40 Ms to sign with us and drop the link with us.’ ?I’m like, why would I need you, though? I am the bag. I don’t need you to give me a bag. Don’t need your petty 30 to 40 mil.”

Last weekend, Lil Tay shared that she made $1,024,298.09 in the first three hours of being on the platform, breaking Bhad Bhabie’s record of $1 million in six hours. OF has not confirmed her claims, but she did share a screenshot of her earnings.

In the meantime, Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, told TMZ that he can’t do anything to stop her from being on the platform because she is now of age and can make her own decisions. “I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do,” Hope said.

Still, some fans are taking this with a grain of salt since her 2023 death hoax is still fresh in the minds of some folks.