Stunning Pre-Kanye West Photos Of Bianca Censori Cause A Stir Online

Kanye West has certainly had a big influence on his wife Bianca Censori’s current dress code, judging from how she used to dress in the past.

This isn’t a big surprise since Ye also had a big influence on how Kim Kardashian dressed when they were together. Fans often mentioned the similarities between the Australian bombshell and Kim in their dressing. The difference with Bianca Censori, though, is that she has become synonymous with risque dressing. It would be an understatement to say that she is a head turner everywhere she goes.

Some new photos of her surfaced recently, showing the Australian native in her younger years donning more conservative fits. TMZ shared some stills of Bianca Censori that sparked conversations among fans. The photos were taken in 2021, a few years before she became Kanye West’s wife.

One thing is certain, the 30-year-old architect’s face card never declines. Some of the photos appear to be modeling pics, judging from her poses reportedly for her friend’s clothing brand in her native Australia. In one photo, Censori donned a crop top and washed denim pants. In others, she wore sweaters and fall indoor gear.

These fits are certainly a lot more conservative than the outfits she mostly wore these days. She is a showstopper everywhere she goes, particularly for her risque and barely there fits. “Hard to believe it’s the same person, the glow-up is wild. Bianca’s evolution is a masterclass in reinvention,” one fan wrote.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2023 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Despite multiple rumors over the years of them breaking up over various reasons, including alleged abuse, the couple is still going strong. Censori was recently with Ye in South Korea for his sold-out concert.