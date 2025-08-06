Gunna Announces Final YSL Album ‘The Last Wun’ and Previews Wizkid Collab

Gunna is on the verge of releasing his new album, The Last Wun, his final project in his contract with YSL.

The album is the follow-up to Gunna’s 2024 LP, One Of Wun, which was also released under YSL. It’s been a wild ride for the Atlanta rapper over the past few years, starting with his arrest in 2022 with Young Thug and getting dragged into the YSL Rico case. However, his plea deal would prove to be problematic for his relationship with Thugger and other associates of the label.

Following Young Thug’s release from jail in November last year, the “Go Crazy” rapper permanently severed ties with Gunna, telling his followers in a social media post that they are no longer friends. A few months back, rumors surfaced that Wunna was no longer a member of YSL, and his new album confirmed that this is his final chapter with the label.

The last one, The Last Wun, is set for release on August 8, 2025, and Gunna previewed a new song with Wizkid that will be on the project. 300 Entertainment shared a black-and-white video of Gunna and Wizkid in the studio laying down the track.

Gunna raps, “She know I’m one of a kind, She don’t see none of these guys, She know I’m the new womanizer,” while the Afrobeats singer chimed in, “Swing in the ocean, Baby girl come with the motion, Then make me lose my composure, My life be one of a kind, I didn’t need you, My life be one of a kind.”

Gunna has always been one of the biggest artists on the label, but this album marks the end of an era. The “Fukumean” rapper has already been focused on his career outside of the label, so that transition was already set in motion. The project will feature 25 tracks, so there will be plenty of new music to remember Wunna as a YSL rapper. The project is his longest in recent years.

Young Thug and Lil Baby have also announced that their new albums are on the way.