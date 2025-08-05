Nicki Minaj Offers Dez Bryant $10 Million To Fight Her Husband Amid Twitter Beef

Nicki Minaj didn’t hold back on sharing her feelings while defending her husband against attacks online.

The Trinidadian rapper gets into a heated back-and-forth with NFL legend Dez Bryant after he called out Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys, and her husband, Kenneth Petty. In his comments, Bryant mentioned Petty’s status in California as a registered sex offender.

In her response on Stationhead, Nicki Minaj clapped back, mentioning Dez Bryant’s domestic violence arrest in 2012.

“It’s starting to look like some of you men who didn’t have a father in the home want other people to not have a father in their home,” the “Super Bass” rapper said. “It’s starting to look like some of you men whose daddy and granddaddy is the same man, has been projecting his anger in relations to women being abused all over the internet. Because psychologically, he’s defending his father.”

Nicki Minaj says her husband was a child when he got in legal trouble in 1995. She also offered Bryant $10 million to fight her husband, saying that Petty would beat him up. “I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM,” she wrote on X.

Dez Bryant had seemingly accepted her challenge, saying he would stomp Petty out in front of Nicki, and also wished Jay-Z a great day. He later followed up with a short video saying he doesn’t want any problems with Nicki and her husband.

“Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don’t want no problems, I’m a huge fan. I hope you’re having a great day,” he said.

Bryant also apologized for his role in escalating the social media feud with Nicki Minaj, telling his followers that he is not one of those people who are willing to crash out over an internet beef.

Nicki Minaj also says she will move on from the beef and go back to focusing on her issues with Roc Nation and the company’s CEO, Desiree Perez. She has been going after the company and the rap legend for weeks now, claiming that they sabotage her career behind the scenes.