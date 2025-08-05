Diddy Denied Second Bail Attempt Amid Doubtful Trump Pardon

Diddy will remain behind bars at least until his sentencing in October after a judge denied him bail.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was hopeful that a New York federal judge would grant him bond so that he could be home with his family ahead of his sentencing in a few months. However, Judge Arun Subramanian had other plans for the embattled billionaire entertainer.

On Monday (August 4), the judge denied the Bad Boy Records founder a second application for bail following his mixed verdict last month. The judge wrote in his denial that Combs posed a flight risk and posed a danger to the community.

“Find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released,” Judge Subramanian wrote. The judge added that these would be “Exceptional reasons’ warranting release where it was undisputed that the defendant posed no risk of flight or danger.”

Diddy’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, offered a $50 million security package in his latest application for bail for the embattled rapper. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Virginia “Gina” Huynh, reportedly wrote a letter on his behalf telling the judge that she doesn’t view him as a significant threat to her or the community. Huynh was listed as “Victim-3” in the case, but appears to now be siding with the mogul.

In his bail application, Diddy’s legal team also pointed out security concerns at the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, where the Bad Boy Records mogul is being housed. However, that was not enough to sway the judge’s stance on denying him bail.

The news comes on the heels of reports that Donald Trump is withdrawing his potential pardon for Diddy, at least for now. It appears that the POTUS heard about some past comments the billionaire mogul made against him in a 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution on July 2, 2025. However, he was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, which were the charges that carry the most prison time.

Diddy is set to be sentenced on October 3, 2025. He faces up to a decade in prison per charge.