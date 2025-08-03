50 Cent Clowns Diddy After Trump Withdrew Pardon Amid Criticism

Diddy’s foe, 50 Cent, is having a field day after President Trump seemingly withdrew a potential pardon for the rap mogul.

As you may be aware, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received a mixed verdict in July as his federal trial concluded in a New York court. The billionaire entertainment mogul was found not guilty of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could’ve seen him spend decades in prison.

However, Diddy did not get off scotch free. He was found guilty on two charges of transportation for prostitution across state lines involving Cassie and Jane Doe. The two charges still carry a maximum sentencing of up to 10 years, although he could be sentenced to significantly less.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing is set for October 3, but a presidential pardon before knowing his fate was recently floated, and the POTUS seemed to confirm the option. However, it appears that option might no longer be on the cards. In a new interview with Newsmax, Trump calls Diddy “half-innocent” as he referred to the mixed verdict.

“You know, I was very friendly with him,” the POTUS said. “I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well.”

50 Cent pounced on the news in his latest attack on Diddy on social media. “I told you I was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said LOL,” Fifty wrote. The G-Unit rapper added in another post, “Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things.”

50 Cent shared an AI image of himself and Donald Trump laughing, seemingly a dig at his longtime foe. Fifty also shared a clip of Diddy’s 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God in which he spoke against the re-election of Trump. “White men like Trump need to be banished,” he told The Breakfast Club host. That statement is now coming back to haunt him, as it seems Trump has not forgotten about it.

“If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war,” Diddy said in the same interview. “That’s why there’s messages not just to Black people. It’s messages to everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation. America messed up.”

Diddy nor his attorneys have yet reacted to the discussions about the potential pardon. Instead, they are focusing on trying to secure his bond ahead of his sentence. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo filed a new bond request last week, proposing a $50 million security package.