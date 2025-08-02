Meek Mill Denies Shading Shannon Sharpe Following Exit From ESPN

Meek Mill says his viral tweet about Shannon Sharpe’s exit from ESPN wasn’t a shade.

Shannon Sharpe has been getting a lot of support from his fans and peers in the celebrity community, but one tweet from Meek Mill appears to be a dig at the NFL legend. Following news that the podcast host is no longer at ESPN, the Philadelphia rapper reacted to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that claimed Sharpe was fired from ESPN.

“Yall too old to be getting fired fr,” Meek wrote.

Meek Mill received a lot of criticism for the post, with some fans reminding him about his recent Diddy rumors. “And you too old to be posing next to Diddy like this,” one person wrote while sharing a photo of Meek and Diddy dressed in similar outfits.

Responding to the criticisms, Meek Mill says he was being sarcastic and that he sees the ex-baller as one of the greats.

“I was being sarcastic with that tweet about Shannon sharpe we see him as a GOAT!” Meek wrote. “He shouldn’t be able to get fired from anything. Seeing him talk about others almost made me forget that’s Shanon sharpe the legend! I understand why they tell me get off twitter!”

Shannon Sharpe’s departure from ESPN came as a big shocker on Thursday of this week. The news arrived weeks after it was revealed that he had settled a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe. The woman is rumored to be an OnlyFans model whom Sharpe allegedly had a fling with. She has since announced her retirement from OnlyFans following the settlement agreement.

Last week, reports surfaced that Sharpe settled the lawsuit for a staggering $23 million, although neither party has revealed the exact figure. To be clear, there are no criminal charges against Shannon Sharpe, and neither are there any admissions of guilt. Still, the out-of-court settlement left a lot of questions.