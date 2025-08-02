Keefe D Files Appeal To Get Tupac Shakur Murder Charges Dismissed

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur, wants a judge to dismiss the case against him.

Davis’ attorney, Carl Arnold, filed new legal documents asking the court to dismiss the murder charge, arguing that the prosecution has no evidence linking him to the decades-old murder. According to Billboard, Arnold argues in court documents that authorities are relying on old statements to build their case against Davis. The lawyer says the statements should not be admissible in court.

Keefe D’s attorney previously filed court documents in January 2025, seeking to have the case dismissed, but the judge denied the request.

“This prosecution has captured worldwide attention,” Arnold said in his motion for the charges to be dismissed. “The global public is watching how Nevada upholds due process, fairness, and the rule of law in one of the most closely scrutinized criminal proceedings in recent memory.”

The attorney added, “The State has offered nothing to corroborate the trustworthiness of Mr. Davis’s alleged statements, and nothing independently connecting him to the murder itself.”

Keefe D was arrested at his Las Vegas home in September 2023 and charged with the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur. According to authorities, Davis has in the past confessed to being in the vehicle and providing the firearm used to shoot Tupac in the drive-by shooting that ultimately claimed the life of the rapper in September 1996.

Over the years, Keefe D has done various interviews in which he spoke about the incident. The admission also came in his tell-all book, Compton Street Legend, released in 2019. However, he is now claiming that he didn’t write the book and never read it.

Keefe D also stated that he had an immunity agreement with federal authorities when they interviewed him in 1998 and 1999. The court ruled that he has no proof of the immunity agreement.

In an interview from behind bars with ABC News earlier this year, Keefe D says he is not responsible for Tupac’s death. “I’m innocent. I ain’t killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody,” Davis said. “I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f***ing grandson’s football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids.”

Keefe D’s murder trial has been delayed until 2026 following his not guilty plea.