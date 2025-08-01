Sean Kingston Prosecutors Push For 6 Years In Prison, Legal Team Implodes

Sean Kingston’s relationship with his attorney has deteriorated further as prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of over six years.

The Jamaican-American singer and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of multiple fraud charges earlier this year. Turner was sentenced to five years in prison, and during her sentencing hearing last month, she pleaded with the judge to show mercy to her son. She also received three years of supervised release after completing her prison term.

Turner didn’t get off the hook with just time behind bars. The judge also ordered her to pay restitution to the victims of the fraud, although the exact amount is not yet known. Still, her attorney indicates that they will appeal the conviction.

“We won on some points and obviously lost on some points,” her attorney, Humberto Dominguez, said. “All of which will be handled on appeal. So we have mixed feelings on it. Overall, the judge tried to do what was right and what was fair.”

On the other hand, Sean Kingston is facing up to six and a half years in prison if prosecutors have their way. Prosecutors are also requesting that the court order the singer to pay restitution of up to $1.17 million.

According to AllHipHop, Sean Kingston’s relationship with his defense attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, hit rock bottom in recent months. Rosenblatt is now trying to put distance between himself and Kingston ahead of his sentencing set for August 28. Things have gotten so bad between the two that the attorney tried to ask the judge to remove him from the case in May, but the court ruled against it.

Rosenblatt says Sean Kingston fired off an email to him in May this year, asking him to cease talking to the press and prosecutors about his case. The attorney says Kingston accused him of leaking details about the case to the media.

“I am writing to formally request that you cease speaking to the media or any other third parties regarding my case, as the information being shared is incorrect and potentially damaging,” Kingston said. “I also want to remind you of the importance of maintaining attorney client privilege…Furthermore, do not speak on my behalf to the prosecutor, judge or anyone else from this point forward.”

Sean Kingston has not commented publicly on his attorney’s statement.