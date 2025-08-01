Diddy Could Be Pardoned By Donald Trump Before His Sentencing

Diddy is actively seeking bail, but he could get pardoned by Donald Trump before his October 3rd sentencing.

The Bad Boy Records mogul’s attorney submitted a new application for his bond in a $50 million security package. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is also requesting that the judge move his sentencing date to an earlier date. The judge is expected to rule on both matters sometime in August.

Diddy might also have other options on the table in the form of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, which would make him the latest rapper to be pardoned by the 47th president. According to Deadline, sources close to the situation say conversations around the pardoning have been ongoing in the Oval Office and have been escalated in recent days.

A full presidential pardon for Diddy would mean that the billionaire mogul would walk free, which would be another big loss for prosecutors. Diddy is facing a maximum sentence of up to ten years per charge for which he was convicted, although prosecutors have indicated that they would recommend a lesser sentence in line with federal guidelines.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution across state lines. However, he was found not guilty on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which were the main charges prosecutors were trying to get him on. The prosecution received widespread criticism following the mixed verdict.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian previously denied Diddy’s request for immediate release following the verdict on July 2nd. The judge points to his “years-long pattern of violence” as part of his reasons for denying the mogul bond. Prosecutors argued that he used his influence to intimidate and coerce two of his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe, to engage in drug-fueled “freak offs.”

Diddy’s team pushed back, saying that the women were consensual in their participation and that it is not enough justification to keep him incarcerated.

“This was a lifestyle, one that both Ms. Ventura and Jane chose,” defense attorneys said in their application for bail. “One they all – as grown adults – had a right to choose. Like many aspects of sex and intimacy, it was not without its complications, its bouts of jealousy, and, at times, its frustrations. But that is a hallmark of any serious romantic relationship, and that is what these were, serious, long-term romantic relationships.”

Donald Trump spoke on the potential pardon back in May, saying, “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Diddy would be behind bars for a year by the time of his sentencing. Speculations are that he could be facing between 51 and 63 months in prison. The judge has the final say on how much time he will served. He will also be credited with time served.