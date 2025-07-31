Vybz Kartel Marks One Year Since Release From Prison “God Is The Greatest”

Vybz Kartel reflects on his prison release a year ago on July 31st.

The dancehall legend walked out of the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility a year ago with his two co-accused, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell and Andre St. John, also known as Mad Suss. Vybz Kartel had been fighting for his freedom for thirteen years before catching a big break in his final appeal to the UK Privy Council.

On July 31, 2024, the Court of Appeal in Jamaica ruled to squash his murder case and deny prosecutors their request to retry the case. Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from prison shortly after the ruling. The dancehall star was a free man for the first time in over a decade.

“Me feel good it’s a joy,” Kartel said after exiting the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility before describing prison as “hell.”

Vybz Kartel, who covered his face with an orange bandana, was greeted by his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, and other members of his team. He was whisked away in a waiting limo with champagne as he began his reintegration back into society.

Kartel shared a photo from the day of his release from prison, with the caption, “God is the Greatest,” which is also the title of one of his biggest post-prison hits. Over the past year, Vybz Kartel saw a meteoric rise in his career on the global stage with sold-out arena shows in North America and Europe.

The “Fever” deejay is currently the most in-demand dancehall artist on the planet for live performances and collaboration with international artists.

His longtime collaborator, Spice, commented on the post, echoing what most of us are feeling. “What you have done in 365 days is phenomenal One King,” Spice wrote. His former mentor, Bounty Killer, also shared a tribute to Kartel. “Not rebirth but brand new life yute shute to the stars,” Killer wrote.

Vybz Kartel was crowned King of Dancehall at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay in July, a fitting climax to his first year as a free man.