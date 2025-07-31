Rick Ross Wants To Buy 50 Cent’s Young Son A Puppy Amid Their Beef

Rick Ross escalates his feud with 50 Cent by bringing the G-Unit rapper’s young son into the mix.

The Maybach Music Group rapper and Fifty have been going back and forth on social media for years now, and things have gotten more intense recently. Last week, 50 Cent accused Rick Ross of kissing a man on a yacht, only to be disappointed when fans called him out as the video showed that Ross was kissing a well-known model named Jazzma Kendrick.

Rozay has since clapped back, and it seems he is bringing Fif’s son, Sire Jackson, into their beef. “So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time,” Rozay said.

“Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future,” Rozay added. “I said, ‘Okay, that’s something I never thought about. Trauma.’ But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I’m here for him. I would love to get him a puppy.”

50 Cent got beef with many rappers in the industry, including Diddy, Jay-Z, Ja Rule, and Benzino. However, Rick Ross has never backed down and has constantly returned his trolling.

Rick Ross also took some time to respond to 50 Cent’s allegations about him kissing a man. “Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle. You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis,” Rozay said in a video on his X account. “What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son.”

50 Cent has not yet responded to Rick Ross’ latest shot at him using his son. However, he turned his attention to trolling Benzino over his new freestyle video.