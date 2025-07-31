Drake Reveals His Son Was Conceived In Amsterdam

Drake shared a little secret about his son with his fans in Amsterdam while on tour with his comrade PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The OVO rapper is having a lot of fun on his trek in Europe as he continues to pull massive crowds at every city he pulls up in. Amsterdam was no different, as a massive crowd converged on the Ziggo Dome in the Dutch capital.

Drake says the city is a very special place for him because that is where his son, Adonis Graham, was conceived. “I was saying backstage, like, ‘This is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived,'” Drizzy told the crowd. “It’s a big show for me, you know. I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shout out to y’all.”

Drake welcomed his son Adonis seven years ago with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The 7-year-old was also in the city with Drake as he shared a photo of them together on his Instagram Story. Drizzy has three shows at the venue amid high demand for his tickets, which is not a surprise since the last time he performed in Amsterdam was over six years ago.

“I brought the whole clip,” a pumped Drake told the crowd. “I came here to turn all the way up tonight. I brought every song I got. Ay, I’m standing on this stage as long as you need me, so you feel fulfilled. That’s what I’m doing tonight.”

Drake has another show in Amsterdam this Saturday before moving on to Antwerp. The Toronto rapper is rolling out his forthcoming album, ICEMAN, due sometime this year. He has released two singles off the album thus far, after dropping “What Did I Miss?” a single in which he called out his former friends.