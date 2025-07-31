50 Cent Reignites Benzino Beef Over Viral Freestyle Video

50 Cent goes off on Benzino after taking a few jabs at his longtime foe, Rick Ross.

The G-Unit rapper is not one to hold back when going after his rivals in rap, and Benzino is the latest celebrity to find himself at the mercy of his onslaught. On Wednesday, a clip of Benzino doing a freestyle as part of the Uncle Joe Podcast Mic Drop series.

The “Made Men” rapper received mixed reactions from fans for the freestyle, but 50 Cent went a bit further and labeled it as the worst thing he heard this year. “Yo this is the worst sh** I heard this year [side eye emoji],” Fifty wrote while sharing the video. “TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it!”

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has taken jabs at Benzino. The two rappers have been going back and forth on social media for years, with no end in sight to their longstanding feud.

Fifty previously shared a troubling video of Benzino seemingly in distress. The former Love and Hip Hop cast was seen in the clip on the floor crying with a knife in hand while yelling to his then-girlfriend to “call the police.” Fif alleges that the former reality TV star was being abusive towards his girlfriend, and she called the cops on him.

At the time, Benzino addressed the clip, saying it was taken out of context, but assured his supporters that he was doing okay. He claimed that it was a rehearsal for a movie he was doing for Tubi, and his girlfriend was helping him prepare for the role.

Last year, Zino admitted in an interview that he would be willing to do a boxing match with 50 Cent, but admitted that the G-Unit chief had a size advantage. Fifty didn’t respond to the request for a boxing match and instead continues his trolling on social media.

Benzino also thanked 50 Cent for promoting his freestyle video. “Look who just posted my new sh**!! @50cent Hey Curt I challenge you to put out a song and video better than this. He really on my,” he wrote.