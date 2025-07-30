Shannon Sharpe’s Alleged Huge Payout To Accuser Revealed Amid ESPN Departure

Shannon Sharpe is no longer at ESPN, and his alleged massive payout to his sexual assault accuser has been revealed.

You can recall earlier this year, a woman identified as Jane Doe, filed a $50 million lawsuit against the NFL legend, accusing him of rape. Shannon Sharpe called the lawsuit a shakedown at the time, but has since settled the case out of court. According to Allhiphop, he allegedly paid Jane Doe a whopping $23 million to settle the case.

The sources of the information that came to light are not yet known. However, the news sparked widespread debate on social media with fans speculating on his reasons for settling the case out of court.

The fallout of his settlement and the rumored amount has now hit Shannon Sharpe’s bottom line. A new reports from The New York Times indicate that he has been relieved of his duties at ESPN. However, he will continue to run his popular podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap.

In the meantime, Shannon Sharpe continues to deny the “allegations of coercion or misconduct” despite settling the case with his accuser. His attorney, Lanny J. Davis, stated, “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios.”

Sharpe has since addressed his departure from ESPN by thanking the network for the opportunity, but says he regrets the timing of the announcement.

“Am sure everybody has heard the news by now that I would not be returning to ESPN,” he shared on his Nightcap podcast. “I found out this information a little earlier in the week. And really the only thing that I really ask is like guys could we wait until Monday.”

Shannon Sharpe said he didn’t want the news to overshadow his brother being inducted into the Football Hall of Fame, but his wishes weren’t granted.

“My brother going into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, I really wanted this to be about him and I wanted it to be about my family,” he shared. “I know this coming out would overshadow everything that he has worked his entire life for. Unfortunately it didn’t happened that way. I profusely apologize to him earlier today and he said ‘bro stop apologizing, you don’t have to apologize.'”

“I really enjoyed my time at ESPN,” Sharpe continues, adding that he is at peace with the network’s decision. “They gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. So am very very grateful for that.”