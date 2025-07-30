Diddy Makes Another Push For $50 Million Bail Before His Sentencing

Diddy is trying to secure bond ahead of his sentencing date set for October this year.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been denied bail numerous times since his arrest in September last year, as the judge cited witness safety among other reasons to keep him incarcerated. Now that his trial has concluded, Diddy is pushing for a release prior to his sentencing.

Following his mixed verdict in a New York City federal court earlier this month, Diddy was denied bond after his attorney proposed a $1 million bail package. His defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, filed a new motion proposing bail with a $50 million security package, ahead of his October 3 sentencing hearing.

READ MORE: Diddy Accuser Wants $50m Lawsuit Dropped Says Reputation Destroyed In Trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, but was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution across state lines, charges which carry up to a decade in prison for each count. However, prosecutors have indicated that they will likely seek a lesser sentence that is in line with federal sentencing guidelines.

“Sean Combs should not be incarcerated for these allegations,” Agnifilo wrote.

Following the mixed verdict on July 2nd, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the 55-year-old rap mogul a request for immediate bail. The judge cites disturbing testimonies during the trial about coercion and violence involving drugs. Prosecutors have argued that the billionaire used his influence to pressure and intimidate his two former partners to participate in the infamous “freak offs” and engaged in drug use.

Diddy’s defense team is now arguing that his incarceration at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, is an “exceptional circumstance” that warrants a revisit of his request for bond.

Defense attorneys point out escalating violence in his unit at the MDC that presents a risk to his safety. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has also acknowledged ongoing problems at the facility, stating that reforms are forthcoming. Diddy’s defense lawyers have asked Judge Subramanian to consider the conditions at the detention center to grant him a new bail hearing.

Diddy is expected to be sentenced on October 3. He would’ve already spent over a year behind bars.