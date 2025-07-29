Vybz Kartel Sends Condolences To Rvssian After His Brother’s Death

Dancehall’s top producer at the moment, Rvssian, is mourning the sudden passing of his brother.

The “Santa” producer broke the news on his Instagram on Monday (July 28), telling his followers that he would be taking a break from social media. “Yesterday, I found out that my brother suddenly passed away. It’s been hard to process, and I’m still trying to come to terms with it,” Rvssian wrote, adding that this is a difficult time for his family.

He continues, “I may be quiet on social media for a while as I take time to deal with everything.”

Rvssian shared that he would still work to complete his new project, Story Book Riddim, with the help of his team out of respect for the artists involved in the compilation. “Even though things are heavy right now, I will do my best to complete it — out of respect for the artistes who gave their time and energy to be part of it,” he shared.

Vybz Kartel is among several artists and fellow producers who showed support to Rvssian amid his grief. “Condolences my Brother @rvssian I wish you Strength and courage,” Kartel said.

Wayne Marshall wrote, “Sorry to hear about that fam. Condolences to your entire family.” Several other artists, including I-Octane, Tarrus Riley, Ishawna, Teejay, Valiant, and Spice, also shared their condolences.

Vybz Kartel, Teejay, and Valiant are among the many artists featured on the Story Book Riddim, which Rvssian debuted last month. The project has captivated dancehall fans internationally and has made it to the top trending new music on YouTube.

The producer has been busy shooting music videos for the songs on the project, including cuts with Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, Kraft, Valiant, Teejay, Dexta Daps, and Nigy Boy.