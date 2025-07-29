Drake Spooked By Female Fan He Thought Was His Ex-Girlfriend

Drake says he thought a female fan was his ex-girlfriend trying to confront him at his show in Manchester.

The Toronto rapper appears to be enjoying himself on his first European tour in six years. It’s been a year since his infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar left him with a few bruises. However, after lying low for a short time, Drake is back with new music and is enjoying himself again, performing for his fans overseas.

Last weekend, the 6 God touched down in Manchester, UK, for a sold-out show. While interacting with the crowd, a female stepped out in front of him as he made his way up the steps. His security was extra sharp and quickly blocked the woman from touching Drake as she appeared to try to hug him.

Drizzy appeared startled for a second, but quickly gathered himself and continued his ascent. “I thought we knew each other for a second…I thought that was my ex,” he said to loud cheers from the audience.

It’s unclear if Drake was just making light of the encounter or if he really mistook her for one of his ex-girlfriends. After all, the OVO rapper dated many women in and out of the industry over the years. One fan suggested that his body count is so high that he doesn’t even remember all of his exes. Nevertheless, he did appear a little spooked by the encounter.

The identity of the female remains unknown, so we will write it off as an overzealous fan trying to get close to the rapper. Drake is not new to such behavior from his female fans, especially while touring, so he immediately brushed it off and continued to mingle with other female fans in the crowd, trying to grab a piece of him.

Drake thought his ex confronted him at his Manchester concert for a second ? "I thought we knew each other for a second… I thought that was my ex" pic.twitter.com/jRfVRZYRwM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 29, 2025

Drake is currently rolling out his ICEMAN album, his ninth solo studio album, due sometime this year. Last Friday, he released the second single off the project, “Which One,” featuring UK rapper Central Cee. Earlier this month, he released the first single, “What Did I Miss?” in which he took shots at his former friends who betrayed him during the height of his beef with Kendrick Lamar.