Chris Brown Shares Angry Message Amid Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Dating Rumors

Chris Brown drops a cryptic message on the Gram after rumors of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders’ relationship swirl.

The dating rumors started making the rounds this week following Sanders’ health scare. The legendary NFL coach revealed he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had since had surgery to remove his bladder. Karrueche Tran appeared in the video series in which he broke the news. In one clip, she was seen crying while seated in his hospital room.

The videos sparked widespread speculations that Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have been quietly dating. Some fans reacted in disbelief, and it seems like the rumors angered Chris Brown too, judging from his cryptic messages shared on his Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Jess Hilarious Ignites The Internet With Chris Brown Relationship Jab After He Admits To Dating Multiple Women

“Lil s**t still pisses me off to this day. Imma pray on it,” the R&B singer wrote in a since-deleted post. Chris Brown didn’t mention her by name, but fans began theorizing that he is reacting to her being in the videos in which she shed some light on his health.

“He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” the actress shared as she fought to hold back tears. She added, “it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Chris Brown didn’t share anything else, and neither did he speak on fans’ speculations in the comments on The Shade Room post on IG. “If this IS about her [Karrueche], He really needs to let her go … she’s not coming back,” one fan said. Another added, “Nah, he seen Karrueche with Coach Prime and don’t like that sh**!”

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have had a rocky past after dating for a few years over a decade ago. However, their relationship came to an end when he briefly got back together with Rihanna and then later had a daughter with a different woman. Despite both of them having moved on to dating other people over the years, it appears Breezy is still feeling some type of way about what went down in the past.