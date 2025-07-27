Kanye West Delivers Performance For 50K Thunderous Fans In South Korea

Kanye West might be censored in some parts of the world, but that isn’t stopping him from performing in countries that will host him.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder put on a show for his fans in South Korea this weekend, showing he is still a big influence in music globally. Ye, formerly Kanye West, performed in front of 50,000 fans at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon.

Several clips surfaced online showing the entire venue erupting in thunderous cheers as Ye performed “POWER.” The audience recites the lyrics to the track in unison as the Chicago rapper takes in the atmosphere. The scene looked quite nostalgic as it reminded us of the old Ye performing in packed stadiums in the US. A few rowdy fans even started shouting out Ye’s name as he takes in the energetic scene in awe on the stage, partially covered in smoke.

In another clip, he performed a well-received delivery of another of his classic hits like “Runaway” and “Gold Digger.” Kanye West enjoyed the performance while donning a gray KOREA hoodie and what appear to be gray Yeezy boots and Yeezy pants. It was quite a scene to see Ye back in his element.

Kanye West recently performed in Shanghai for around 70,000 fans, but some fans criticized his performance after leaving the show. Some folks even asked for a refund, calling it the worst show they’ve ever been to. Other fans complained about Ye being late for his set. Those negative comments weren’t enough to stop fans from showing out for Ye at his show in South Korea.

Kanye West and his team have since responded to the criticism and shared that there were unforeseen equipment issues. “The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition,” the statement reads via AllHipHop. “Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue.”

POWER LIVE IN SOUTH KOREA ?? ?? The stadium is fully sold out with a capacity of over 50,000. pic.twitter.com/DYkyO5tp7X — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 26, 2025

Ye paused his set a few times to help his staff tinker with the malfunctioning equipment, even as rain fell in the venue. Kanye also showed his fans love, saying, “I love China. I love my Chinese fans. Your support is my greatest motivation. I promise to return your trust and love with even more perfect performances in the future!”

Kanye West has been having a tumultuous year in 2025, which is an understatement, considering his career has taken a huge hit in recent years, thanks to his antics off the stage.