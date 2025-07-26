Vybz Kartel and His Fiancée Sidem Ozturk Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Vybz Kartel and his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, are celebrating 10 years together.

The King of Dancehall and his soon-to-be bride have been dating since 2015, long before he was released from prison. By the time their relationship became public knowledge in 2022, the couple had been quietly getting closer, all while Vybz Kartel waited patiently for the courts to hear his appeal.

Sidem Ozturk wasn’t just a support system for Vybz Kartel while he served prison time and battled a health crisis; she was also a strong advocate for his freedom. Kartel repaid her after his release by staying loyal and devoted to her. On Friday, he shared a few photos of them together, sharing some PDA, as he marks their 10th anniversary.

“It is our 10 year anniversary today nuh gal can step inna u shoes,” he wrote. “Sidem Öztürk my true religion. Sidem nuh Sidem fi a reason.”

Sidem responded saying, “happy anniversary Addi. Glad to have met you 10 years ago today [heart emojis].”

Spice was among many of Kartel’s friends and fans who showed their support in the comments. “Happy Anniversary my king and Happy Anniversary @sidemozturk REAL WIFE,” Spice wrote. One person said, “Jah know yute she really luv yuh keep her close Jah Jah blessings to unuh seen.”

In an interview with Urban Islandz in 2022, Sidem Ozturk shared that they had been dating since 2015 and were engaged by the time their relationship became public. “How it happened is, we were calling each other hubby and wifey, and he was like ‘we’re heading towards marriage so calling you wifey or hubby is not serious enough’, so he was like ‘you’re my fiancé, we’re gonna get married,” Sidem told us.

She added, “He’s just an angel in my life and I can’t deny the way he makes me feel and how happy he makes me feel so to actually be here in Jamaica, engaged to Addi, it’s a dream come true, I still haven’t processed it.”

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel performed in front of a sold-out crowd in Baltimore on Saturday night, a week after drawing one of the largest crowds in Reggae Sumfest’s history.