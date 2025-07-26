Masicka Disses Vybz Kartel Right-Hand Mad Suss While Previewing New Song

Masicka and his entourage send shots at Vybz Kartel’s right-hand man, Mad Suss, while previewing a new song.

While there doesn’t seem to be a beef between Vybz Kartel and Masicka directly, some folks behind the scenes are drawing battle lines. After MC Nuffy aired out the Genahsyde artist and Jahshii earlier this week, following the Reggae Sumfest fiasco. Mad Suss, who is a bit like an enforcer in Vybz Kartel’s camp, also shared a few words.

It’s still unclear what Mad Suss said to Masicka, but sources are saying an exchange of words happened behind the scenes. Nevertheless, Masicka went on Instagram Live on Saturday to preview some new music and let his feelings be known.

While previewing the song, one member of his entourage got up and boldly stated, “Yow deejay me no want you watch coke head Mad Suss ennuh dawg and muma lashy Nuffy enuh my yute, hits.” Someone sounding like Masicka could be heard in the background saying, “None a dat mon, None a dat.”

“Yuh know Mad Suss a crackhead bredda, don’t listen the bagga chatting people. Stay tuned and listen di hits dem,” he added. “No crack head bwoy can’t bad up the swamp, no time.”

It didn’t take long for Mad Suss to respond in a light-hearted video denying that he is on drugs, but instead admitting he is a “rum head.”

Vybz Kartel has not directly responded to his rumored beef with Masicka, nor has he addressed the fiasco with Mad Suss. However, it appears that Masicka and Vybz Kartel are no longer following each other on Instagram, which is the clearest sign of a fallout between the collaborators.

The “Whites” deejay received some criticism on social media following his set at Reggae Sumfest, where he stated that the show would be his last time performing at the iconic event in Montego Bay. During his set, dancehall artist Jahshii also made some remarks that raised eyebrows.