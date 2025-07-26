Diddy Seemingly Test The Temperature On Twitter With Post & Delete

Diddy’s Twitter/X account came alive on Friday with a strange post, which was quickly deleted as if he was testing the temperature.

The hip-hop mogul is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, awaiting sentencing after being denied bond. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of Transportation for Prostitution, but acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, earlier this month. Despite the mixed verdict, he could still get significant prison time.

Throughout the trial, Diddy hasn’t said much publicly and hasn’t been active on social media. However, on Friday (July 25), a post of a side eye emoji suddenly appeared on his Twitter account, also known as X. The post was deleted a short time after being posted, but not before several social media blogs grabbed a screenshot of it.

The post would’ve been his first post since the conclusion of his federal trial in New York. There have been chatters in hip-hop on whether or not his reputation might be damaged beyond repair as a result of the things that came to light during the trial. So perhaps this might be a way of testing the temperature on social media before easing back into the public space.

It’s still unclear if it was Diddy who made the post on X or a member of his team, since he isn’t allowed to have a phone behind bars.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3; however, his attorneys have filed a motion asking the judge to move up the date to sometime in September. The Bad Boy Records founder is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years per charge for which he was found guilty. However, his attorney is pushing for a sentencing guideline in the region of 21 months.

Diddy is also facing a slew of civil cases against him filed by individuals claiming to be his victims. The billionaire mogul’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has pushed back, calling most of the claims bogus and vowing to fight them in court. Combs is also suing an attorney in Florida for defamation in a $50 million lawsuit he filed in January of this year.