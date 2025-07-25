Drake and Central Cee ‘Which One?’ Track Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Drake and Central Cee drop a new song at midnight as the Canadian rapper continues the rollout of his ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

Drake sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday (July 24) when he announced that he is dropping new music at midnight. Some fans thought it was the album finally coming, but Drizzy had other plans before dropping the full project.

On Thursday, Drake dropped his new single, “Which One,” featuring UK rapper Central Cee. The Toronto rapper teased the track on Instagram during his “Iceman Episode Two” livestream. Drizzy first previewed the track earlier this month during his set at London’s Wireless Festival, and judging from the reaction of fans then, it’s no surprise he chose the track as the next ICEMAN single.

“Am about to play a new chune with me and my brother Central Cee, run it,” he said on stage. On the track, Drake raps, “All the girls that’s here for the truth, Come put both hands on the DJ booth, Make me lift up ya gown, know your face so sweet, wanna spin you around, If I go late, gang, I’ll bring you around/ If I go to the bar, I’ll bring you around, which one?”

In the meantime, fans are reacting to Drake and Central Cee’s new track with mixed reactions. While some fans are hyped about the track, others aren’t so happy that they are not getting the album.

“I stayed up for the album and Drake dropped songs with Central Cee man what kinda drug this man on,” one fan wrote. Still, some fans are happy to get more new music from Drake. “Bumping that new Drizzy all night man,” one person said.

ICEMAN has yet to get an official release date. The album will be Drake’s first project since he released For All the Dogs in 2023. On July 5, the OVO rapper released the first song off the project, “What Did I Miss?” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking a record 74 top 10 hits for the rapper. Drizzy is hoping the song will overthrow Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” from the top spot on the chart.

Drake is currently on tour in Europe with his OVO partner PARTYNEXTDOOR.