Tyler The Creator Is Tired Of Blogs Sharing Old Interview Videos Without Context

Tyler, the Creator is over social media blogs posting clips of his old interviews without adding any context.

The Odd Future rapper is currently promoting his new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, released on July 21, 2025. The project has been well-received by fans. However, Tyler, the Creator is annoyed with some social media pages that are posting clips from some of his old interviews.

Tyler, the Creator pointed out one interview he did in 2022 with Bimma Williams for the Converse All Star Series, in which he shared his thoughts on artists who are insecure. He was responding to a question about artists who share song snippets to feel the reaction from fans before releasing the full song.

The page that posted the video did not tell followers that the interview is three years old, which could mislead fans into thinking it’s a new interview to promote his new album. Tyler left a comment on the clip telling his fans that he did that interview “from spring 2022.”

“Idk why these pages be posting old stuff knowing folks gone think its from yesterday,” the rapper added. “And I like to clarify the time it’s from because narratives will start, engagement will build and this will get reposted because of the click-through rate without context of when it was from or the question that might have been asked to get there.”

this from spring 2022, idk why these pages be posting old stuff knowing folks gone think its from yesterday. ( and i like to clarify the time its from because narratives will start, engagement will build and this will get reposted because of the click through rate without… https://t.co/bRvtSKZYaP — T (@tylerthecreator) July 24, 2025

Tyler, the Creator’s new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, is on pace to sell 215,000 album equivalent units in the first week of release. More than half of that estimate is expected to be from physical copies. If the album stays true to that expected sales volume, it will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album features 10 tracks with guest appearances from Pharrell Williams on “Big Poe”, Yebba on “I’ll Take Care Of You”, and Madison McFerrin on “Don’t You Worry Baby.” The project features tracks like “Sugar On My Tongue,” “Sucka Free,” and “Don’t Tap That Glass / Tweakin’.”