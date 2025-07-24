GloRilla Arrested In Georgia On Charges Of Felony Drug Possession

GloRilla found herself behind bars in Georgia this week for alleged drug possession.

The Memphis rapper was arrested on Tuesday (July 22) in Georgia and hit with two charges relating to drug possession, TMZ reported. Arrest records show that GloRilla was booked into a jail in Forsyth County, just north of Atlanta, on charges of possessing a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce.

GloRilla has since bonded out of jail on a $22,000 bail, but she has been tight-lipped on the arrest. In the meantime, more details surrounding her arrest are coming to the surface. Multiple outlets reported that police searched her home in Metro Atlanta after getting a call early Saturday (July 19) morning of a burglary. The rapper wasn’t home at the time, but someone who was inside the house fired shots at the home invaders.

According to reports, the three would-be burglars fled the scene before cops arrived. Police say they smelled drugs in the house while doing their investigation and found a “significant amount of marijuana” in a closet inside the master bedroom.

GloRilla turned herself in on Tuesday after police put out a warrant for her arrest. In the meantime, GloRilla’s attorneys, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm, are blasting law enforcement, saying that she is a victim of an ordeal and thus should not have been arrested.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” the Findling Law Firm said in a statement. “Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.”

The lawyers added, “Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

This is not her first run-in with law enforcement in Georgia. In April 2024, the “Yeah Glo!” rapper was arrested in Gwinnett County on charges of Driving Under the Influence, DUI. Police say she was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn at a stoplight. Cops say she also failed a field sobriety test. The police report also alleges that cops smelled marijuana and alcohol inside her vehicle.