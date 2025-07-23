Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Fires Back At Haters Amid Viral Crying Video

Travis Hunter and his newly wed wife, Leanna Lenee, have been a focal point of the culture since their relationship became public knowledge.

To say that they have had their fair share of discourse on social media, in various podcasts, in the media, and different parts of the culture. However, they stick together throughout it all and are now happily married; at least, that’s what most of their supporters hope.

From fans to colleagues, both active and retired, ball players have warned Travis Hunter about a potentially perilous relationship with Leanna. However, he shut down all of them and called them haters. The chatters grew louder earlier this year when news of their engagement hit the internet and some videos allegedly from her past surfaced, raising questions about her faithfulness to Hunter.

Leanna was also put through the ringer when Travis Hunter was accepting his Heisman Trophy award. During his acceptance speech, his former coach, who seemingly asked her to stand and congratulate him. The incident sparked outrage, but the NFL star defended her throughout the rough patch. Another video allegedly showed her in a bad mood at one of the Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks’ fan meet and greet events.

Without a doubt, Leanna has been under a lot of pressure to be a perfect girlfriend and now wife for Travis Hunter, especially after he strongly defended her amid the numerous backlash she received online. At one point, things got so bad that they both took a hiatus from social media. However, it appears they are in a much better place now after getting married in May 2025 and resuming their presence on social media platforms.

Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself on TikTok crying. According to TMZ, the clip is an old video of her crying amid the social media backlash. In the caption, she reflected on her journey this year, telling her followers that she has grown and admitted she doesn’t recognize the woman she was anymore.

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” she wrote. “I don’t even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop in just six months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding.”

A video is circulating of Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, crying in a video she shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/cyZdhGn33m — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 21, 2025

Leanna ended the post by wishing her followers well and urging them to also go through a similar moment of self-reflection. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop some fans from scrutinizing her post as some viewed her crying as the beginning of what they called a plot.