50 Cent Tried To Clown Rick Ross Over Video Kissing A Man Didn’t Go Well

50 Cent attempted to clown Rick Ross over a video of the MMG rapper on a yacht with a woman.

The 50 Cent and Rick Ross feud is one of the oldest beefs in hip hop, and it seems to be nowhere near ending. Perhaps the main reason for this longstanding feud is that Rozay isn’t backing down from giving Fif a dose of his own medicine when it comes to social media trolling.

However, 50 Cent’s latest attempt at trolling the Biggest Bawse didn’t go as planned. On Wednesday (July 23), a video surfaced of Rick Ross on a yacht with a female wearing short hair. The video was of low quality, and some fans questioned if Rozay was with a man or a woman.

Fifty got wind of the clip and shared it on his Instagram with the caption, “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI.”

Some fans quickly pointed out in the comments that the “Aston Martin Music” rapper was with a woman, not a man, as 50 Cent and some of his followers suggested. Some fans even pointed out that the woman Ross was with on the yacht is Jazzma Kendrick, a well-known model, although her identity is unconfirmed.

Whether or not the identity of the woman is the famous model, Rick Ross was clearly packing on some PDA with a female on the yacht, as he later returned fire at 50 Cent. The video appears to be filmed from a good distance from the boat, and there seemed to be other people around them.

You can watch the clip shared by DJ Akademiks.

Despite the mixup, 50 Cent hasn’t deleted the post, and some fans pointed out that it is still hilarious, although Fif got this one wrong. “She is a model name Jazzma Kendrick and she real bad big bro, but still this is hilarious lol,” one fan wrote. Other fans pointed out that it was a real flex from Rick Ross, who went one up on Fifty in this round.