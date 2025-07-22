Masicka Addresses Rumored Beef With Vybz Kartel

Masicka dismisses reports of a beef with Vybz Kartel following his performance at the 2025 Reggae Sumfest.

During his set on Night 1 at Reggae Sumfest, Masicka told the crowd that this would be his last performance at the iconic festival. At the same show, Vybz Kartel was crowned by Spice as the new King Of Dancehall, although the dancehall legend noted that he had been king of the genre for well over a decade.

Some fans on social media noted that not many other dancehall artists supported Vybz Kartel’s crowning moment. MC Nuffy, a huge supporter of Kartel, released a video calling out the Genahsyde leader and other artists, like Jahshii, for not showing Kartel more support. Some fans also questioned why Masicka did not perform his hit collab with Kartel at the show.

One standout moment during Masicka’s set was when he declared himself the “baddest artiste,” which some fans interpreted as a slight towards Vybz Kartel. Dancehall artist Jahshii, who performed with Masicka, made a bold statement on stage, further fueling the rumors of a Masicka and Vybz Kartel beef.

“Them say crown a gi out but none a them nuh bad like yuh,” Jahshi said. “Them nuh bad like yuh shoes lace.”

It’s unclear whether or not Jahshii was dissing Vybz Kartel, especially since he didn’t mention any artist by name. However, MC Nuffy issued a quick response following the show’s conclusion. The dancehall MC earned a reaction from Masicka, who didn’t hold back.

“Everybody a ask me a what a gwaan, but nothing at all nuh gwaan a [Reggae] Sumfest,” Masicka said on his Instagram Live. The “Whites” deejay also cleared up his statement about the show being his last, saying, “A me and the organizers them have a likkle jump off. A something weh always gwaan and so me just go out there in a dark mood.”

Masicka continues, “Big up Vybz Kartel, yuh hear that. So some likkle frowsy mouth boy, [MC] Nuffy, weh a come and a chat chat up him mouth, you a waste man Nuffy. Nuffy yah follow back a. You cyah style man, me rich from in a me 20s and still a hold me own.”

Masicka speak on rumored Vybz Kartel beef and blast MC Nuffy and defend Jahshii.

Jahshii has not responded to the ruckus his statement at Reggae Sumfest caused, and neither has Vybz Kartel responded to any talks of a beef with Masicka.