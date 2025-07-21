Tyson Beckford Says Diddy Brought Out His Jamaican In Street Fight In NYC

Tyson Beckford says he could’ve saved the world a lot of trouble after having a run-in with Diddy and his crew back in the day.

The Jamaican-American supermodel shared a hilarious story during his interview on The Breakfast Club on Monday. Tyson Beckford is promoting his new show, Kings Court, airing on Peacock TV. In his sit-down on The Breakfast Club, he detailed a fight he had with Diddy that might’ve earned him some street cred.

Beckford said that the incident happened in New York and involved fashion stylist Groovey Lew, an affiliate of Diddy at the time. He shared that he was standing outside of a tattoo shop, minding his business while chatting to a friend. That’s when Lew pulled up with a female and asked him to take a photo with her.

Beckford says he declined the request, and that’s when things between him and Lew went south. “He started getting tough. I said, ‘Lew, don’t talk to me like that.’ Next thing you know, he swung on me,” he recalled. “I looked at my friend and I said ‘no he didn’t’ so we got to fight and I got to beat the brakes off that man.”

Tyson Beckford shared that he ended up with a cut at the top of his head and had to get six stitches to close the wound.

“I ran him into the wall and then my head also hit the wall,” he said while adding that a police officer stopped by to check on them. “Blood coming down my face I had on a tank top, so I put it on there you know to stop the bleeding and the cop stopped and said what’s going on. We both said yeah nothing, so he left.”

Beckford said that the situation escalated after the police left the scene. He shared that he tried to resume his fight with Lew, but he ran into Bad Boy Records offices and returned with Diddy and his crew. That’s when the model said he ran to his Toyota Land Cruiser to get his firearm to protect himself.

“I said, ‘Look, I only got five [shells] in here,’” the model said. “Puff, you going to get it first… I’m going to shower the rest of y’all with it. Then Puff went and called my managed and said ‘Yo Ma Yo Ma Yo boy wild.’ He said yeah he’s Jamaican leave him alone, he will done you.”

Tyson Beckford then jokingly said he could’ve “saved the world a whole lot of trouble and took him out back then. But then where would I be?”

By then, Charlamagne Tha God was in stitches after Beckford made that last statement on his issues with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records mogul is facing decades in prison for a conviction on charges of transporting sex worker. His sentencing date is set for October 3rd.