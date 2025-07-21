OnStage’s Winford Williams Speak Out Following Serious Car Crash

Veteran Jamaican broadcaster Winford Williams assured his supporters that he is doing okay following a serious car crash on Sunday.

The OnStage TV host sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident. Although details are scarce, early reports suggest that the vehicle Williams was traveling in had a head-on collision with a tour bus. The journalist was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay.

On Sunday (July 20), several photos of the severely damaged car he was traveling in surfaced online. The images left some of his supporters, including reggae and dancehall artists, worried about his well-being. However, in a statement, Winford Williams assured everyone that he and others involved in the care are doing okay, although shaken.

“While some of the images circulating may appear frightening or even gruesome, thankfully, the actual injuries sustained by those of us in the vehicle were not life-threatening. By God’s grace, the situation is not as severe as some posts have suggested,” he said in his statement.

Winford Williams says he remains in the hospital under further observation as he is not totally in the clear. “At the moment, I am at the hospital awaiting further updates regarding my recovery process,” he said in the statement. “I remain hopeful and grateful for the support and prayers.”

In the meantime, Williams has been getting an outpouring of support from the Jamaican music community.

“News circulating that our beloved and famous talk show host Winford Williams was involved in a car accident over the weekend this is a statement from him directly so let’s keep him in our prayers continuously he’s a good man folks,” Bounty Killer wrote.

“Prayers up Winford we love you,” Spice wrote. Dexta Daps added, “Prayers over the Legendary Onstage Boss.”

“Thank God for this update I will tell the rest of the family sending prayers for you thank God you are safe, brother we need you safe and sound,” Gramps Morgan said.

Get well soon Winford!!