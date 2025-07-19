Vybz Kartel Crowned ‘King Of Dancehall’ At Reggae Sumfest 2025

Vybz Kartel is officially the King of Dancehall. The Jamaican legend received his crown at the 2025 staging of Reggae Sumfest.

Almost a year after his release from prison, Vybz Kartel solidified his legacy in Jamaican music as the King of Dancehall. The Queen of Dancehall, Spice, was on hand to crown Kartel early Saturday morning, July 19, on Night one of the iconic reggae festival.

The Portmore deejay, who was the headlining act, was emotional at one point during his set as he reflected on his career and his fight for freedom, which concluded in the Jamaican Appeal Court. Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, was released from prison on July 31, 2024, and has seen his career rise to new heights on the global stage since getting back his freedom.

During his over one-hour set, Kartel performed hits like “Send Fi Mi Army,” “My Scheme,” “Mobay Anthem,” “Live Dem,” and many more of his classics. He also performed his latest hit “God Is The Greatest,” arguably the biggest dancehall song so far this year.

However, the biggest moment of the night was when Kartel was crowned the King of Dancehall. Kartel never forgets where it all started and paid homage to his former mentor, Bounty Killer and shout-out Beenie Man. “I’m gonna be the bigger person. Big up to Beenie Man, the former king. Big up to all a the legend them weh set it,” he said.

“People, me affi big up Bounty Killer,” Kartel added. “Bounty Killer if a never fi him, me wouldn’t deh yah. And me affi big up you the fans, cause you put me here.”

“People, it’s a joy fi sit down yah suh inna mi owna country and the people a seh, ‘Worl’ Boss, yuh finally officially deserve it. Big up yuhself,” the deejay said while taking in the moment as the massive crowd at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay erupted into loud cheers.

Vybz Kartel also shouts out other artists who were inspirational in his career, including Ninjaman and Buju Banton. “A them me hear and say me want fi do this,” he said. “A Buju and Ninjaman me hear as a little youth and say ‘yeah man a this mi want do.’ And see me deh yah now so big up unnuh self.”

In the meantime, Kartel, who now resides in Miami, will embark on his The Worl’Boss Summer 2025 Tour of North America, the Caribbean, and Europe.