Reggae Sumfest Several Injuries Due To Stampede, Organizers Implement Safety Protocol

Reggae Sumfest organizer, Downsound Entertainment, confirmed multiple injuries at Night 1 of the 2025 staging of the festival.

In the early morning on Saturday, several patrons were seen running from one section of the crowd, as security personnel jumped into action to quell the melee. It’s unclear what triggered the incident that caused the stampede to break out. However, Downsound noted in a statement sent to the media that several patrons were injured at what was the largest crowd in the festival’s history.

“Reggae Sumfest 2025 drew what is arguably the largest turnout in the festival’s storied history, as fans from across the globe descended on Catherine Hall for a truly iconic moment: the long-awaited crowning of Vybz Kartel as the official King of Dancehall,” the statement reads. “The energy in the venue was electric, the performances stellar, and the celebration unforgettable as the artiste returned to his homeland to receive his crown in front of a roaring sea of supporters.”

The festival’s organizers did not state what caused the stampede, but expressed regret for the injuries caused by the incident.

“However, amidst the overwhelming excitement, the event experienced an incident during the early hours of Saturday morning that resulted in a stampede,” the statement continues. “Unfortunately, the incident led to injuries among several of our patrons. Our emergency response protocols were activated without delay, allowing our teams to quickly and effectively stabilize the situation.”

Reggae Sumfest organizers have since implemented additional safety measures to manage the crowd expected for Night 2 of the festival. “We are undertaking a full review of the incident alongside security consultants and law enforcement, and we will be implementing additional crowd control and safety measures effective immediately,” organizers said.

The incident saw many patrons prematurely leaving the festival before a few artists took the stage. By the time hometown hero Tommy Lee Sparta hit the stage, the crowd had dwindled down a bit, while some patrons could be seen making their exit.

Night 1 of Reggae Sumfest 2025 saw the return of Vybz Kartel to that stage for the first time in well over a decade. The dancehall legend was crowned King of Dancehall as he delivered an electrifying set.