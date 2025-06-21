50 Cent Addresses Stunning Claim Fat Joe Tried To Take Out A Hit On Him

50 Cent has stepped forward to respond to a stunning new claim that his former foe, Fat Joe, tried to take out a hit on him.

50 Cent and Fat Joe are on better terms now, but in the past, they had a heated beef. Serious allegations around that old feud are now being surfaced in a new lawsuit against the Terror Squad rapper filed by a former hype man, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

The ex-hype man is suing Fat Joe for $20 million. In his legal documents, Dixon alleges that he witnessed the rap legend having sex with underage girls. As if that allegation wasn’t damning enough, he also asserts that Fat Joe was “engaged in a calculated and premeditated conspiracy to murder rapper Curtis Jackson, known professionally as ’50 Cent.'”

Dixon claimed that Fat Joe admitted that he put “a bag on 50 Cent’s head.” He claimed that Joey openly admitted that he was trying to “trying to get this ni**a for a minute.”

He detailed in his suit, “Around the winter of 2006–2007, Defendant Cartagena was residing in Miami when he received a call reporting 50 Cent’s presence at a New York venue. Defendant Cartagena ordered the hit, but 50 Cent was surrounded by ‘Navy Seal’ type security, and the would-be assassins were afraid to make the attempt.”

50 Cent has since caught wind of the story about Fat Joe trying to have him killed, and it doesn’t seem like Fif believes the allegation. At least, judging from his post on Instagram, the “Many Men” rapper called the claims baseless.

“These baseless, accusations and claims are not credible,” 50 Cent wrote while sharing a screenshot of the headline. “I’m sorry Joe has to endure the public scrutiny and damage to his reputation. THIS A STICK UP! I wrote this hook I should a kept this one.”

Fat Joe responded to 50 Cent’s post on Instagram, writing in the comments a “100 emoji,” seemingly co-signing what Fif said. Joey has addressed the 50 Cent allegation, saying it’s nothing more than a disgruntled former employee. However, the “All The Way Up” rapper’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, says that Dixon’s lawsuit is in retaliation to a lawsuit that Fat Joe filed against his former hype man.

“These allegations are completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney,” Fat Joe said in a statement released to the media.