Vybz Kartel and Mavado Officially Bury Gully Gaza Beef, Linkup In Florida With DJ Khaled

Vybz Kartel and Mavado have officially buried their legendary Gully/Gaza beef and linkup for the first time in decades.

The linkup between the two dancehall artists happened this past weekend in Miami, thanks in part to DJ Khaled. Mavado and Vybz Kartel are among the star-studded lineup for Khaled’s upcoming album, Aalam Of God, due sometime this year.

DJ Khaled shared several photos and videos of himself with Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Bounty Killer, and Buju Banton on set for a music video shoot. The We The Best Music Group chief has been working on the album since last year and has already recorded new music with Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer.

“Unity is strength Aalam Of God! Miami DJ Khaled feat. Vybz Kartel Buju Banton Bounty Killer Mavado and [side eye emoji],” Khaled wrote.

Sources told Urban Islandz that Vybz Kartel and Mavado had already spoken to each other several times since his release from prison almost a year ago. However, this is the first time that they are linking up in person due to their busy schedule since Kartel made his grand return to the United States in January this year.

We’re told that the two dancehall legends had planned to link up even without DJ Khaled appearing to be the catalyst, but his project set the stage for it to happen quickly.

“This linkup has been in the works for a while but Khaled album kinda just align things to happen quicker,” sources told us. “Vado and Kartel have long put their old feud behind them they have been connecting from even before Kartel’s release from prison. Remember they came up in the same camp under Killer so no love was ever lost.”

Mavado also shared a video of himself chopping it up with Vybz Kartel and another clip sharing a happy moment with Bounty Killer. Mavado was previously signed by DJ Khaled to We The Best Music Group, so they go way back. This collaboration marks the first time that Vado and Kartel have been featured on the same track in decades. They previously collaborated on “Happiest Days” in 2006 as members of The Alliance.