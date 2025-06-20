Cardi B Disses Offset On Her New Summer Song “Outside”

Cardi B unleashed on her baby daddy Offset on a fiery new song, “Outside,” a fitting banger for the summer.

The new track is Cardi B’s first new song this year, as her fans had been eagerly waiting for her return to music after giving birth to her third child for Offset, months after the pair called it quits.

The Bronx rapper and her ex-husband have been at each other’s neck for the past year after welcoming their last child, and now their feud has spilled over into their music. Cardi raps about leaving her marriage and being back outside enjoying life with her new boo, Stefon Diggs.

“I been cuffed up too long, let me remind n—as,” she raps. Bardi also aimed at Offset’s mother with some eyebrow-raising bars. “Good-for-nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I’m convinced / Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a b–ch,” she raps.

Cardi B also seemingly injected a few references about her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. The two have been dating since last year but only went public with their relationship this year. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a steamy photo of herself and the NFL baller on a yacht in Miami on her Instagram earlier this month, prompting a reaction from Offset, who deactivated his social media accounts, seemingly in a fit of distraught.

In a recent X Spaces session, Cardi B shared some details about why she ended her relationship with Offset and the toll it took on her. “I was mentally drained, couldn’t eat—I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind. I gave [him] chances after chances,” she told her fans.

Cardi added, “If I was still there, I was gonna end up going to jail. Cause I was gonna end up killing him, seriously, with my own bare hands. It was just getting too much.”

According to Offset, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship is nothing more than a PR relationship. He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that statement, but the “Money” rapper has since dismissed the claim.