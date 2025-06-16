Drake Gets Apology From Politician Who Attended Kendrick Lamar Toronto Show

Drake shared a few words for a Canadian politician who attended Kendrick Kamar and SZA’s concert in his hometown.

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh was captured in 4K in the crowd at Kendrick Lamar’s joint tour with singer SZA. Singh’s attendance sparked widespread condemnation on social media by Drake’s fans. The OVO rapper also shared his two cents on the matter by sending a DM to the politician.

In the single message, Drake wrote, “You’re a goof.” Drizzy also unfollowed Singh on Instagram, further showing his disgust.

Apparently, Drake’s message struck a chord, prompting a swift response from Singh and an apology. “I went for SZA, not Kendrick,” he wrote. “I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it, I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canadian flag emoji]. For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Kendrick Lamar performed at two shows back-to-back in Toronto last weekend with his Grand Central Tour touring partner SZA. The Compton rapper made his way through the city to the venue flanked by a heavy security detail which includes local police personnel.

K.Dot did not make any changes to his set list and didn’t spare Drake’s feelings as he received a standing ovation for his diss track “Not Like Us.” Fans rap along word for word at the Rogers Centre.

It’s unclear what Drake was doing while Kendrick Lamar was performing in his hometown. However, he had a planned Livestream event with famous streamer Kai Cenat, but that stream was canceled last minute.

Speculations are that Drizzy planned the stream as a countermeasure to Kendrick’s performance in Toronto, knowing very well that his nemesis’ show would fuel a media frenzy that wouldn’t be good PR for the hometown hero.

Kai Cenat shared that Drake would be giving away $15,000 each to 20 winners of his “Somebody Loves Me” music video challenge. The clips submitted by fans will make up the final cut of the music video to be release sometime soon.